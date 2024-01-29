Who's Playing

Alabama State Hornets @ Texas So. Tigers

Current Records: Alabama State 10-9, Texas So. 5-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Alabama State is 1-9 against Texas So. since March of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at H&PE Arena. Alabama State pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 4.5-point favorite Tigers.

Alabama State entered their tilt with Prairie View with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Hornets walked away with a 74-67 win over the Panthers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Tigers strolled past the Bulldogs with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 85-69.

The Hornets are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-9 record this season. As for the Tigers, their win bumped their record up to 5-12.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Alabama State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas So. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Not only did both teams in this Monday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, Texas So. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. Alabama State might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Texas So. is a 4.5-point favorite against Alabama State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas So. has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Alabama State.