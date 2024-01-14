Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Texas So. and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. Sitting on a score of 32-27, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Texas So. has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Texas So. Tigers

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 5-10, Texas So. 3-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: H&PE Arena -- Houston, Texas

H&PE Arena -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Arkansas Pine Bluff has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions and the Texas So. Tigers will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at H&PE Arena. Arkansas Pine Bluff is expected to lose this one by eight points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

While it was all tied up 37-37 at halftime, Arkansas Pine Bluff was not quite Alabama State's equal in the second half on Monday. The Golden Lions took a 83-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hornets. Arkansas Pine Bluff has not had much luck with Alabama State recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Meanwhile, the Tigers had just enough and edged the Tigers out 54-52 on Monday. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

The Golden Lions have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-10 record this season. As for the Tigers, their victory ended a 11-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 3-10.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Arkansas Pine Bluff hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.3 points per game. It's a different story for Texas So., though, as they've been averaging only 63.6 points per game. The only thing between Arkansas Pine Bluff and another offensive beatdown is Texas So.. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Arkansas Pine Bluff came up short against Texas So. in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 64-59. Can Arkansas Pine Bluff avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Texas So. is a big 8-point favorite against Arkansas Pine Bluff, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

Series History

Texas So. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas Pine Bluff.