Who's Playing

Grambling State Tigers @ Texas So. Tigers

Current Records: Grambling State 3-11, Texas So. 3-11

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 6, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, January 6, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: H&PE Arena -- Houston, Texas

H&PE Arena -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Grambling State Tigers and the Texas So. Tigers are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday at H&PE Arena. Grambling State is no doubt hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Grambling State is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 100 points on Monday, they were much more limited against Prairie View on Saturday. They received a tough blow as they fell 73-55 to the Panthers. The Tigers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 103 points the game before, Texas So. faltered in their contest on Saturday. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 67-58 defeat to Southern U.

Even though they lost, Texas So. smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their offensive rebound total in three consecutive matchups.

Grambling State's loss dropped their record down to 3-11. As for Texas So., they have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-11 record this season.

Grambling State is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 5-2 against the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Grambling State was able to grind out a solid win over Texas So. in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, winning 75-66. Will Grambling State repeat their success, or does Texas So. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Texas So. is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Grambling State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas So. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Grambling State.