Who's Playing

Grambling Tigers @ Texas So. Tigers

Current Records: Grambling 11-13, Texas So. 9-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: H&PE Arena -- Houston, Texas

H&PE Arena -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Texas So. is on a three-game streak of home wins, while the Tigers are on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at H&PE Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Monday, the Tigers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 83-79 to the Wildcats.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Grambling on Monday, but the final result did not. They took a 60-50 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs.

The Tigers' loss dropped their record down to 9-13. As for the Tigers, their loss dropped their record down to 11-13.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Texas So. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Grambling, though, as they've been averaging only 32 rebounds per game. Given Texas So.'s sizable advantage in that area, the Tigers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Texas So. came out on top in a nail-biter against the Tigers when the teams last played back in January, sneaking past 54-52. Will Texas So. repeat their success, or do the Tigers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Texas So. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Grambling.