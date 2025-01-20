Halftime Report

Jackson State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 35-34 lead against Texas So.

Jackson State entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Texas So. step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ Texas So. Tigers

Current Records: Jackson State 4-13, Texas So. 6-11

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Monday, January 20, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: H&PE Arena -- Houston, Texas

CBS Sports App

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Jackson State Tigers and the Texas So. Tigers are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Monday at H&PE Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Jackson State comes in on four and Texas So. on three.

Last Saturday, Jackson State beat Prairie View 79-70.

Meanwhile, Texas So. earned a 66-57 victory over Alcorn State on Saturday.

Jackson State's win bumped their record up to 4-13. As for Texas So., they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 6-11 record this season.

Jackson State is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

While fans of Texas So. and Jackson State were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Looking forward, Texas So. is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Texas So.: they have a less-than-stellar 5-10 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Texas So. is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Jackson State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

Texas So. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Jackson State.