Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ Texas So. Tigers

Current Records: Jackson State 12-15, Texas So. 12-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: H&PE Arena -- Houston, Texas

H&PE Arena -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After two games on the road, Texas So. is heading back home. They and the Jackson State Tigers will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at H&PE Arena. Texas So. has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

On Monday, the Tigers were able to grind out a solid win over the Golden Lions, taking the game 77-70.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Jackson State's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 87-73 to the Braves.

Jackson State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Tigers have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine matches, which provided a massive bump to their 12-14 record this season. As for the Tigers, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-15.

Texas So. came up short against the Tigers in their previous meeting back in January, falling 73-64. Will Texas So. have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Texas So. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Jackson State.