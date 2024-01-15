Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Texas So. Tigers

Current Records: Miss Valley State 0-16, Texas So. 3-11

When: Monday, January 15, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Monday, January 15, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: H&PE Arena -- Houston, Texas

What to Know

Texas So. is 9-1 against Miss Valley State since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at H&PE Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Texas So. on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Golden Lions by a score of 70-67. Texas So. found out winning isn't easy when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Miss Valley State, who are still winless after their 16th matchup. They fell 71-60 to the Panthers on Saturday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Miss Valley State in their matchups with Prairie View: they've now lost four in a row.

The Tigers' defeat dropped their record down to 3-11. As for the Delta Devils, they bumped their record down to 0-16 with that loss, which was their 17th straight on the road dating back to last season.

Monday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Texas So. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Miss Valley State, though, as they've been averaging only 27.9 rebounds per game. Given Texas So.'s sizeable advantage in that area, Miss Valley State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Texas So. strolled past Miss Valley State in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a score of 80-62. Does Texas So. have another victory up their sleeve, or will Miss Valley State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Texas So. has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Miss Valley State.