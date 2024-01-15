Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Texas So. Tigers

Current Records: Miss Valley State 0-16, Texas So. 3-11

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Texas So. The Texas So. Tigers and the Miss Valley State Delta Devils will face off in a SWAC battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Monday at H&PE Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Texas So. found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell just short of the Golden Lions by a score of 70-67.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Miss Valley State, who are still winless after their 16th matchup. They fell 71-60 to the Panthers on Saturday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Miss Valley State in their matchups with Prairie View: they've now lost four in a row.

The Tigers' defeat dropped their record down to 3-11. As for the Delta Devils, their loss was their 17th straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 0-16.

Monday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Texas So. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Miss Valley State, though, as they've been averaging only 27.9 rebounds per game. Given Texas So.'s sizeable advantage in that area, Miss Valley State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Texas So. strolled past Miss Valley State in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a score of 80-62. Will Texas So. repeat their success, or does Miss Valley State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Texas So. is a big 16.5-point favorite against Miss Valley State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 126.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas So. has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Miss Valley State.