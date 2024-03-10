Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Texas So. and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 47-38 lead against Prairie View.

If Texas So. keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-15 in no time. On the other hand, Prairie View will have to make due with a 10-21 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ Texas So. Tigers

Current Records: Prairie View 10-20, Texas So. 13-15

How To Watch

What to Know

Texas So. and Prairie View are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at H&PE Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Texas So. unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Monday. They fell just short of the Braves by a score of 82-79. Texas So. didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, Prairie View's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their sixth straight defeat. They fell 79-74 to the Tigers.

The Tigers' loss dropped their record down to 13-15. As for the Panthers, they have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-20 record this season.

Looking forward, Texas So. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-2 against the spread).

Texas So. was able to grind out a solid victory over Prairie View in their previous matchup back in February, winning 80-69. Does Texas So. have another victory up their sleeve, or will Prairie View turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Texas So. is a big 10.5-point favorite against Prairie View, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas So. and Prairie View both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.