Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ Texas So. Tigers

Current Records: Prairie View 10-20, Texas So. 13-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: H&PE Arena -- Houston, Texas

H&PE Arena -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Texas So. and Prairie View are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at H&PE Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Texas So. unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Monday. They fell just short of the Braves by a score of 82-79. Texas So. didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, Prairie View's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their sixth straight defeat. They fell 79-74 to the Tigers.

The Tigers' loss dropped their record down to 13-15. As for the Panthers, they have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-20 record this season.

Texas So. beat Prairie View 80-69 in their previous meeting back in February. Does Texas So. have another victory up their sleeve, or will Prairie View turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Texas So. and Prairie View both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.