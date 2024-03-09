Who's Playing
Prairie View Panthers @ Texas So. Tigers
Current Records: Prairie View 10-20, Texas So. 13-15
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: H&PE Arena -- Houston, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Texas So. and Prairie View are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at H&PE Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Texas So. unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Monday. They fell just short of the Braves by a score of 82-79. Texas So. didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
Meanwhile, Prairie View's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their sixth straight defeat. They fell 79-74 to the Tigers.
The Tigers' loss dropped their record down to 13-15. As for the Panthers, they have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-20 record this season.
Texas So. beat Prairie View 80-69 in their previous meeting back in February. Does Texas So. have another victory up their sleeve, or will Prairie View turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Texas So. and Prairie View both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 03, 2024 - Texas So. 80 vs. Prairie View 69
- Mar 04, 2023 - Prairie View 78 vs. Texas So. 74
- Jan 28, 2023 - Prairie View 89 vs. Texas So. 74
- Mar 05, 2022 - Texas So. 78 vs. Prairie View 77
- Jan 29, 2022 - Texas So. 75 vs. Prairie View 74
- Mar 13, 2021 - Texas So. 80 vs. Prairie View 61
- Feb 21, 2021 - Prairie View 77 vs. Texas So. 75
- Jan 11, 2021 - Prairie View 71 vs. Texas So. 67
- Feb 08, 2020 - Prairie View 69 vs. Texas So. 59
- Jan 11, 2020 - Texas So. 71 vs. Prairie View 67