Halftime Report

Samford is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They are fully in control with a 41-21 lead over Texas So.

Samford entered the contest having won ten straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it 11, or will Texas So. step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Samford Bulldogs @ Texas So. Tigers

Current Records: Samford 10-2, Texas So. 1-8

How To Watch

What to Know

The Samford Bulldogs will head out on the road to face off against the Texas So. Tigers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Health & PE Center. Samford will be looking to extend their current ten-game winning streak.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.5% better than the opposition, a fact Samford proved on Tuesday. They enjoyed a cozy 79-61 victory over the Beacons.

Samford's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Garrett Hicks, who scored 15 points. Hicks continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Texas So. can finally bid farewell to their nine-game losing streak dating back to last season thanks to their game on Sunday. They dodged a bullet and finished off the Bison 79-78. That 79-78 margin sets a new team best for Texas So. this season.

The Bulldogs' win bumped their record up to 10-2. As for the Tigers, their victory bumped their record up to 1-8.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Samford just can't miss this season, having made 48.8% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Texas So., though, as they've only made 37.1% of their shots per game this season. Given Samford's sizeable advantage in that area, Texas So. will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Samford is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest will be their tenth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-4 against the spread).

Odds

Samford is a big 7.5-point favorite against Texas So., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Samford won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.