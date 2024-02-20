Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Texas So. and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Southern U. 37-23.

Texas So. came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Southern U. Jaguars @ Texas So. Tigers

Current Records: Southern U. 16-9, Texas So. 9-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Southern U. Jaguars and the Texas So. Tigers are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on February 19th at H&PE Arena. Southern U. is coming into the match hot, having won their last seven games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.6% better than the opposition, a fact Southern U. proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Panthers by a score of 77-71.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Texas So. last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Tigers by a score of 66-63. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat Texas So. has suffered since November 21, 2023.

The Jaguars have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 12 of their last 14 contests, which provided a massive bump to their 16-9 record this season. As for the Tigers, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-14.

Southern U. will be fighting an uphill battle on Monday as the experts have pegged them as the one-point underdog. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Southern U. is playing as the underdogs on the road, but their 4-8 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Southern U. was able to grind out a solid victory over the Tigers in their previous matchup back in January, winning 58-51. The rematch might be a little tougher for Southern U. since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Texas So. is a slight 1-point favorite against Southern U., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

Southern U. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Texas So..