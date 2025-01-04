Who's Playing

Southern U. Jaguars @ Texas So. Tigers

Current Records: Southern U. 5-8, Texas So. 3-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: H&PE Arena -- Houston, Texas

H&PE Arena -- Houston, Texas

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Texas So. is preparing for their first SWAC matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the Southern U. Jaguars will face off at 6:00 p.m. ET at H&PE Arena. The Jaguars took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Tigers, who come in off a win.

Texas So. is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday as they easily beat Biblical Studies 103-68. The win was some much needed relief for the Tigers as it spelled an end to their five-game losing streak.

Texas So. was working as a unit and finished the game with 25 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Southern U.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight loss. They were dealt a punishing 77-43 defeat at the hands of Nebraska. The contest marked the Jaguars' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Texas So.'s victory bumped their record up to 3-10. As for Southern U., their loss dropped their record down to 5-8.

Texas So. beat Southern U. 68-56 when the teams last played back in February. Will Texas So. repeat their success, or does Southern U. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Texas So. and Southern U. both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.