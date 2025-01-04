Who's Playing

Southern U. Jaguars @ Texas So. Tigers

Current Records: Southern U. 5-8, Texas So. 3-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Texas So. is preparing for their first SWAC matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the Southern U. Jaguars will face off at 6:00 p.m. ET at H&PE Arena. The Jaguars took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Tigers, who come in off a win.

Texas So. is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday as they easily beat Biblical Studies 103-68. The win was some much needed relief for the Tigers as it spelled an end to their five-game losing streak.

Texas So. was working as a unit and finished the game with 25 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Southern U.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight loss. They were dealt a punishing 77-43 defeat at the hands of Nebraska. The contest marked the Jaguars' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Texas So.'s victory bumped their record up to 3-10. As for Southern U., their loss dropped their record down to 5-8.

Texas So. beat Southern U. 68-56 when the teams last played back in February. Will Texas So. repeat their success, or does Southern U. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Texas So. and Southern U. both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.

  • Feb 19, 2024 - Texas So. 68 vs. Southern U. 56
  • Jan 06, 2024 - Southern U. 58 vs. Texas So. 51
  • Feb 13, 2023 - Texas So. 79 vs. Southern U. 68
  • Jan 02, 2023 - Southern U. 77 vs. Texas So. 76
  • Feb 14, 2022 - Southern U. 70 vs. Texas So. 58
  • Jan 03, 2022 - Southern U. 63 vs. Texas So. 50
  • Mar 06, 2021 - Texas So. 80 vs. Southern U. 74
  • Mar 05, 2020 - Southern U. 89 vs. Texas So. 74
  • Jan 04, 2020 - Texas So. 77 vs. Southern U. 68
  • Mar 12, 2019 - Texas So. 80 vs. Southern U. 70