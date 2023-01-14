Who's Playing
Alcorn State @ Texas Southern
Current Records: Alcorn State 5-10; Texas Southern 4-13
What to Know
The Texas Southern Tigers are 12-4 against the Alcorn State Braves since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Tigers and Alcorn State will face off in an SWAC battle at 6 p.m. ET at Health & PE Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Alcorn State winning the first 75-72 and Texas Southern taking the second 87-62.
The point spread favored Texas Southern on Monday, but luck did not. They fell just short of the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils by a score of 71-67.
Meanwhile, Alcorn State didn't have too much trouble with the Alabama State Hornets at home on Monday as they won 92-76.
The Tigers are now 4-13 while the Braves sit at 5-10. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Texas Southern has only been able to knock down 41.70% percent of their shots, which is the 37th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Alcorn State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 38.30% percent of their shots, which is the 357th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow evening.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Health & PE Center -- Houston, Texas
Series History
Texas Southern have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Alcorn State.
- Mar 12, 2022 - Texas Southern 87 vs. Alcorn State 62
- Feb 28, 2022 - Alcorn State 75 vs. Texas Southern 72
- Jan 15, 2022 - Alcorn State 73 vs. Texas Southern 72
- Mar 11, 2021 - Texas Southern 78 vs. Alcorn State 55
- Mar 04, 2021 - Texas Southern 80 vs. Alcorn State 78
- Mar 07, 2020 - Alcorn State 90 vs. Texas Southern 75
- Jan 06, 2020 - Alcorn State 95 vs. Texas Southern 80
- Mar 07, 2019 - Texas Southern 99 vs. Alcorn State 72
- Jan 05, 2019 - Texas Southern 87 vs. Alcorn State 70
- Mar 03, 2018 - Texas Southern 78 vs. Alcorn State 71
- Jan 03, 2018 - Texas Southern 85 vs. Alcorn State 70
- Mar 11, 2017 - Texas Southern 53 vs. Alcorn State 50
- Mar 02, 2017 - Texas Southern 94 vs. Alcorn State 88
- Jan 02, 2017 - Texas Southern 67 vs. Alcorn State 65
- Mar 05, 2016 - Texas Southern 76 vs. Alcorn State 66
- Jan 04, 2016 - Texas Southern 74 vs. Alcorn State 58