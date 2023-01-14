Who's Playing

Alcorn State @ Texas Southern

Current Records: Alcorn State 5-10; Texas Southern 4-13

What to Know

The Texas Southern Tigers are 12-4 against the Alcorn State Braves since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Tigers and Alcorn State will face off in an SWAC battle at 6 p.m. ET at Health & PE Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Alcorn State winning the first 75-72 and Texas Southern taking the second 87-62.

The point spread favored Texas Southern on Monday, but luck did not. They fell just short of the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils by a score of 71-67.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State didn't have too much trouble with the Alabama State Hornets at home on Monday as they won 92-76.

The Tigers are now 4-13 while the Braves sit at 5-10. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Texas Southern has only been able to knock down 41.70% percent of their shots, which is the 37th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Alcorn State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 38.30% percent of their shots, which is the 357th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow evening.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Health & PE Center -- Houston, Texas

Series History

Texas Southern have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Alcorn State.