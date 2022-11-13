Who's Playing

Arizona State @ Texas Southern

Current Records: Arizona State 2-0; Texas Southern 0-2

What to Know

The Texas Southern Tigers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Arizona State Sun Devils at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Health & PE Center. ASU should still be riding high after a victory, while the Tigers will be looking to get back in the win column.

Texas Southern was expected to have a tough go of it on Thursday, and, well, they did. They have to be aching after a bruising 78-54 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. John Walker III had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 2-for-10 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 33 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Sun Devils didn't have too much trouble with the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at home on Thursday as they won 84-68. ASU got double-digit scores from four players: guard DJ Horne (25), guard Devan Cambridge (16), forward Marcus Bagley (12), and forward Warren Washington (12). Cambridge had some trouble finding his footing against the Tarleton State Texans on Monday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Texas Southern's defeat took them down to 0-2 while Arizona State's win pulled them up to 2-0. In their win, ASU relied heavily on DJ Horne, who had 25 points along with six rebounds. Texas Southern will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Health & PE Center -- Houston, Texas

Health & PE Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arizona State have won both of the games they've played against Texas Southern in the last eight years.