One team will advance to the first round of the Big Dance against Purdue, and another will have its season come to an end when two No. 16 seeds -- the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights and Texas Southern Tigers -- collide in a 2023 First Four game on Wednesday at the University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio. Even though the Knights (17-15) did not win the Northeast Conference championship, they received the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by virtue of NEC champion Merrimack being ineligible to play in the tournament. Meanwhile the Tigers (12-20) qualified for the tournament by winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament title.

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Texas Southern spread: Tigers -2

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Texas Southern over/under: 147 points

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Texas Southern money line: Tigers -142, Knights +123

FDU: The Knights average 106.2 points per 100 possessions, which leads all NEC teams.

TXSO: Davon Barnes leads the Tigers in scoring (13.6 points per game).

Why Texas Southern can cover

Davon Barnes enters the NCAA Tournament on a roll. The 6-foot-5 forward from Memphis averaged 17.3 points per game and shot 61.3% from the field in the three SWAC Tournament games. For the season he leads Texas Southern in scoring (13.6 points per game) and free throw percentage (78.0).

In addition, the Tigers face a Fairleigh Dickinson team that struggles defensively. The Knights give up 118.4 points per 100 possessions, according to Kenpom.com, which ranks third-to-last in defensive efficiency in the country. They also rank 300th in the nation in scoring defense (74.9 points per game).

Why Fairleigh Dickinson can cover

Fairleigh Dickinson has the most efficient offense in the NEC. The Knights average 106.2 points per 100 possessions, according to Kenpom.com, which leads all conference teams. They also average 77.8 points per game, which also is the best in the NEC and ranks 42nd in Div. I.

In addition, Fairleigh Dickinson has a playmaking guard in Demetre Roberts. The 5-foot-8 transfer from St. Thomas Aquinas leads the team in scoring (16.7 points per game) and assists (4.3). For his efforts this season he was named to the all-NEC first team.

