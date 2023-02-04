Who's Playing

Florida A&M @ Texas Southern

Current Records: Florida A&M 4-16; Texas Southern 7-15

What to Know

The Florida A&M Rattlers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Rattlers and the Texas Southern Tigers will face off in an SWAC battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Health & PE Center. Florida A&M should still be riding high after a win, while Texas Southern will be looking to right the ship.

The Alabama State Hornets typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Florida A&M proved too difficult a challenge. Florida A&M took down Alabama State 69-58.

Meanwhile, the Tigers ended up a good deal behind the Prairie View A&M Panthers when they played this past Saturday, losing 89-74.

The Rattlers' victory brought them up to 4-16 while Texas Southern's loss pulled them down to 7-15. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Florida A&M is stumbling into the matchup with the 363rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 56.9 on average. Texas Southern has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.20% percent of their shots, which is the 49th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Health & PE Center -- Houston, Texas

Health & PE Center -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas Southern won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.