A trip to the NCAA Tournament is on the line at Bartow Arena in Birmingham on Saturday. The No. 2 seed Grambling Tigers will meet the No. 8 Texas Southern Tigers in the final of the 2023 SWAC Tournament. Grambling is 24-8 overall and 17-3 against SWAC opponents, including two regular season victories over Texas Southern. Texas Southern, led by former LSU head coach Johnny Jones, is 13-20 overall this season and coming off upset victories over No. 1 seed Alcorn State and No. 5 seed Alabama A&M.

Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m. ET in Birmingham. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Tigers as 6.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 132 in the latest Texas Southern vs. Grambling odds.

Texas Southern vs. Grambling spread: Grambling -6.5

Texas Southern vs. Grambling over/under: 132 points

Texas Southern vs. Grambling money line: Grambling -285, TX Southern +228

Texas Southern: The Tigers are 6-12-2 against the spread in SWAC games

Grambling: The Tigers are 13-6 against the spread in SWAC games

Why Texas Southern can cover

Texas Southern has four players averaging in double figures on offense this season. That includes veteran guard PJ Henry, who was the MVP of the 2022 SWAC Tournament. This year, he is averaging 18.5 points per game in the first two games of Texas Southern's run, including a game-high 26 points in the semifinal win. Texas Southern is in the top two of the SWAC in field goal percentage, 2-point percentage, and block rate allowed, with 27 offensive rebounds in two SWAC Tournament games.

On defense, Texas Southern dominated in the semifinal, holding Alabama A&M to 35% shooting while generating 16 turnovers compared to only 10 assists. Texas Southern leads the SWAC in defensive rebound rate, grabbing more than 74% of available rebounds, and the Tigers are soundly above-average in assist percentage allowed, field goal percentage allowed and 2-point percentage allowed in conference play.

Why Grambling can cover

Grambling's defense is the class of the SWAC this season. The Tigers are No. 1 in overall defensive efficiency, including the best opponent shooting metrics in the conference. Opponents are shooting only 43% inside the arc and 31% from 3-point range against Grambling. The Tigers block almost 12% of shot attempts, No. 2 in the SWAC, and Texas Southern has offensive shortcomings.

Texas Southern makes only 30% of 3-point shots and fewer than 70% of free throw attempts while securing fewer than 29% of available offensive rebound opportunities. On the other end, Grambling is in the top two of the conference in overall efficiency, 3-point shooting, and free throw rate. Texas Southern allows the second-most points in the SWAC, with bottom-three marks in free throw prevention, turnover creation rate, steal rate and 3-point percentage allowed.

