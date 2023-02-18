Who's Playing
Mississippi Valley State @ Texas Southern
Current Records: Mississippi Valley State 4-23; Texas Southern 9-17
What to Know
The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Mississippi Valley State and the Texas Southern Tigers will face off in an SWAC battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Health & PE Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Delta Devils didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Alabama State Hornets on Monday, but they still walked away with a 76-70 victory.
Meanwhile, the Southern Jaguars typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Texas Southern proved too difficult a challenge. Texas Southern strolled past Southern with points to spare, taking the matchup 79-68.
Mississippi Valley State have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The wins brought the Delta Devils up to 4-23 and the Tigers to 9-17. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Mississippi Valley State is 357th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 60.3 on average. Texas Southern has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.20% percent of their shots, which is the 50th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Health & PE Center -- Houston, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.55
Odds
The Tigers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Delta Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Texas Southern have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Mississippi Valley State.
- Jan 09, 2023 - Mississippi Valley State 71 vs. Texas Southern 67
- Feb 19, 2022 - Texas Southern 79 vs. Mississippi Valley State 59
- Jan 10, 2022 - Texas Southern 95 vs. Mississippi Valley State 58
- Feb 23, 2021 - Texas Southern 82 vs. Mississippi Valley State 45
- Feb 22, 2020 - Texas Southern 94 vs. Mississippi Valley State 92
- Jan 25, 2020 - Texas Southern 80 vs. Mississippi Valley State 67
- Feb 25, 2019 - Texas Southern 92 vs. Mississippi Valley State 80
- Jan 28, 2019 - Texas Southern 65 vs. Mississippi Valley State 62
- Feb 17, 2018 - Texas Southern 72 vs. Mississippi Valley State 71
- Jan 20, 2018 - Texas Southern 91 vs. Mississippi Valley State 77
- Feb 20, 2017 - Texas Southern 92 vs. Mississippi Valley State 61
- Jan 23, 2017 - Mississippi Valley State 103 vs. Texas Southern 89
- Feb 20, 2016 - Texas Southern 98 vs. Mississippi Valley State 67
- Jan 23, 2016 - Texas Southern 75 vs. Mississippi Valley State 60