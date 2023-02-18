Who's Playing

Mississippi Valley State @ Texas Southern

Current Records: Mississippi Valley State 4-23; Texas Southern 9-17

What to Know

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Mississippi Valley State and the Texas Southern Tigers will face off in an SWAC battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Health & PE Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Delta Devils didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Alabama State Hornets on Monday, but they still walked away with a 76-70 victory.

Meanwhile, the Southern Jaguars typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Texas Southern proved too difficult a challenge. Texas Southern strolled past Southern with points to spare, taking the matchup 79-68.

Mississippi Valley State have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought the Delta Devils up to 4-23 and the Tigers to 9-17. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Mississippi Valley State is 357th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 60.3 on average. Texas Southern has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.20% percent of their shots, which is the 50th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Health & PE Center -- Houston, Texas

Health & PE Center -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.55

Odds

The Tigers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Delta Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas Southern have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Mississippi Valley State.