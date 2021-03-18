Teams that won their conference tournaments in upset fashion meet in the first game of the 2021 NCAA Tournament First Four when the Texas Southern Tigers battle the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers on Thursday. The Tigers (16-8), who placed third in the Southwestern Athletic Conference at 10-3, defeated top-seeded Prairie View A&M 80-61 in the SWAC Tournament championship game on Saturday. The Mountaineers (12-10), who finished tied for third with Sacred Heart at 9-7 and were the fourth seed in the Northeastern Conference Tournament, beat Bryant 73-68 in the NEC title game on March 9. This will be the first meeting between the teams.

Tip-off from Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., is set for 5:10 p.m. ET. Texas Southern averages 74.8 points per game, while Mount St. Mary's averages 63.7. The latest Texas Southern vs. Mount St. Mary's odds from William Hill Sportsbook list the Mountaineers as one-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 133.

Texas Southern vs. Mount St. Mary's spread: Mount St. Mary's -1

Texas Southern vs. Mount St. Mary's over-under: 133 points

Texas Southern vs. Mount St. Mary's money line: Texas Southern +100, Mount St. Mary's -120

TS: Is 1-8 all-time in NCAA Tournament. The only victory was a 64-46 First Four win over North Carolina Central in 2018

MSM: Led the NEC in rebounding margin at plus-5.4 and blocks per game at 4.1

Why Mount St. Mary's can cover

The Mountaineers are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017 when they defeated New Orleans 67-66 in a First Four matchup before losing to No. 1 seed Villanova 76-56. Mount St. Mary's junior guard Damian Chong Qui leads the team in scoring at 15.1 points per game and has reached double figures in six consecutive games. Qui also averages 4.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He has scored 10 or more points in 18 games, including two double-doubles. He scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the NEC championship game win over Bryant.

Junior forward Nana Opoku is also coming off a big performance against Bryant, finishing with 18 points and seven rebounds. He was named the NEC Tournament MVP after averaging 16 points, six rebounds and four blocks in the two games, shooting 63.6 percent from the field. For the season, Opoku is averaging 10.3 points, seven rebounds, two blocks and 1.2 assists per game. He has scored in double digits 14 times and has recorded three double-doubles.

Why Texas Southern can cover

The Tigers earned their first NCAA Tournament berth since back-to-back trips in 2017 and 2018. Senior guard Michael Weathers leads the team, averaging 16.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. He is hitting 48.8 percent of his field goals and 78.8 percent of his free throws. He scored 30 points on 10 of 17 shooting from the floor, including 2 of 3 3-pointers, in Friday's SWAC Tournament semifinal win over Jackson State. He has reached double figures in 20 games, including one double-double.

Junior forward John Walker III has also played a big part in the Texas Southern offense and is second on the team in scoring at 12 points per game, connecting on 59.9 percent of his field goals. He is averaging 5.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks per game. He has reached double digits in 13 games, including a season-high 35 points against Le Tourneau on Dec. 11. Walker played one season at Texas A&M in 2018-19, averaging 3.2 points and 2.4 rebounds in 30 games, before transferring to Texas Southern.

