Texas Southern women's basketball team has jerseys stolen prior to game against Oregon

The Texas Southern women's basketball team wasn't quite as prepared as expected for their matchup against top-ranked Oregon. Eugene police reported that the team's jerseys were stolen from a black duffle bag in a conference room at Texas Southern's hotel.

Police revealed that the duffel bag was taken from the Graduate Hotel in downtown Eugene.

With their jerseys going missing, the Tigers were forced to wear practice jerseys for their game against Oregon. Some players had to use numbers that were taped to their maroon jerseys.

"We're really hopeful we do find them because we would like to have our guests get their stuff before they move on to their next set of games," Mozan said. "We feel bad for our visiting team that they would have their uniforms stolen like this."

The team looked around the hotel for the duffel bag of jerseys, but had no luck in locating them.

Oregon easily dispatched of Texas Southern 99-63 behind a triple-double from star Sabrina Ionescu. Texas Southern returns to the court on Tuesday when they take on Iowa State in Ames, Iowa, and are hoping to have their jerseys back in their possession for that contest.