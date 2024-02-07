Who's Playing

App. State Mountaineers @ Texas State Bobcats

Current Records: App. State 19-4, Texas State 9-14

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Texas State and the Mountaineers are an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2017, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Strahan Coliseum. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, the Bobcats beat the Golden Eagles 60-55. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Texas State.

Meanwhile, App. State waltzed into their match on Saturday with seven straight wins but they left with eight. They pulled ahead with a 85-84 photo finish over the Eagles. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The Bobcats' victory bumped their record up to 9-14. As for the Mountaineers, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 19-4 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like App. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Texas State came up short against the Mountaineers when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 82-75. Will Texas State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Texas State and App. State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.