Who's Playing

Arkansas State Red Wolves @ Texas State Bobcats

Current Records: Arkansas State 17-5, Texas State 12-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Texas State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Arkansas State Red Wolves will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at Strahan Coliseum. The Bobcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.8 points per game this season.

The experts predicted Texas State would be headed in after a win, but Louisiana made sure that didn't happen. Texas State took a 70-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of Louisiana on Thursday. The Bobcats have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State waltzed into their game on Wednesday with five straight wins... but they left with six. They walked away with an 81-68 victory over the Golden Eagles.

Texas State's defeat dropped their record down to 12-9. As for Arkansas State, they are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 14 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 17-5 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Texas State has been crazy accurate this season, having made 46.8% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Arkansas State, though, as they've only made 41.8% of their field goals this season. Given Texas State's sizable advantage in that area, Arkansas State will need to find a way to close that gap.

While only Texas State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, Arkansas State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played.

Odds

Arkansas State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Texas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 149 points.

Series History

Texas State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas State.