Arkansas State Red Wolves @ Texas State Bobcats

Current Records: Arkansas State 7-11, Texas State 7-11

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 5:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 5:15 p.m. ET Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Arkansas State is 2-8 against Texas State since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 5:15 p.m. ET at Strahan Coliseum. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

On Wednesday, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Red Wolves had to settle for a 69-66 loss against the Golden Eagles. Arkansas State has struggled against Southern Miss recently, as their match on Wednesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Texas State found out the hard way on Wednesday. The matchup between the Bobcats and the Ragin Cajuns wasn't particularly close, with the Bobcats falling 86-68.

The Red Wolves' loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 7-11. Even worse, they were so close so many times: the defeats came by an average of only 2.67 points. As for the Bobcats, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-11 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Arkansas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Arkansas State skirted past Texas State 85-82 in their previous meeting on Thursday. The rematch might be a little tougher for Arkansas State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Texas State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas State.