Who's Playing

Bradley Braves @ Texas State Bobcats

Current Records: Bradley 3-1, Texas State 2-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Bradley Braves will face off against the Texas State Bobcats at 5:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at HTC Center. The Braves are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.8 points per game this season.

On Saturday, Bradley strolled past N. Illinois with points to spare, taking the game 76-60. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Braves.

Bradley's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Duke Deen, who had 16 points in addition to five assists and five rebounds. Darius Hannah was another key player, going 7 for 9 en route to 15 points plus two steals.

Meanwhile, Texas State came up short against Abilene Christian on Saturday and fell 72-60. The Bobcats have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Texas State struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Abilene Christian racked up 14.

Bradley's win was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 3-1. As for Texas State, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-2.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Bradley has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 43.7% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Texas State struggles in that department as they've made 38.3% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.