Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ Texas State Bobcats

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 3-8, Texas State 6-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Texas State is 9-1 against Coastal Carolina since January of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Strahan Coliseum. The timing is sure in Texas State's favor as the squad sits on three straight wins at home while Coastal Carolina has not had much luck on the away from home, with seven straight road losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, the Bobcats lost to the Dukes on the road by a decisive 82-65 margin.

Despite the defeat, Texas State had strong showings from Coleton Benson, who scored 19 points, and Kaden Gumbs, who scored 14 points along with five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Gumbs has scored all season.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 33-33 at halftime, Coastal Carolina was not quite Troy's equal in the second half on Saturday. The Chanticleers took a 72-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Trojans.

The Bobcats now have a losing record at 6-7. As for the Chanticleers, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-8 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Coastal Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Texas State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played Coastal Carolina.

Odds

Texas State is a big 9-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Series History

Texas State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Coastal Carolina.