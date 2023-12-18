Who's Playing

LTO Yellow Jackets @ Texas State Bobcats

Current Records: LTO 0-1, Texas State 5-5

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The LTO Yellow Jackets will head out on the road to face off against the Texas State Bobcats at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Strahan Coliseum. LTO might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 19 turnovers back in November.

LTO's recent rough patch got a bit rougher after their third straight loss dating back to last season. They were dealt a punishing 81-49 defeat at the hands of the Cowboys. LTO found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 19.7% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, the Bobcats were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bearkats on Friday, taking the game 73-60. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Texas State.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Texas State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Dylan Dawson, who scored 23 points. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. Jordan Mason was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with five assists and three steals.

The Yellow Jackets' loss was their third straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 0-1. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 45.7 points per game. As for the Bobcats, the win got them back to even at 5-5.

LTO was dealt a punishing 92-47 defeat at the hands of Texas State in their previous meeting back in November of 2021. The contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point LTO was down 47-27.

Series History

Texas State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.