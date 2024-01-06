Who's Playing

Marshall Thundering Herd @ Texas State Bobcats

Current Records: Marshall 7-8, Texas State 6-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Marshall Thundering Herd and the Texas State Bobcats are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Strahan Coliseum. Marshall will be strutting in after a win while Texas State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, a fact Marshall proved on Wednesday. They walked away with a 68-57 victory over the Warhawks. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Marshall.

Meanwhile, Texas State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 71-63 defeat to the Chanticleers. Texas State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Thundering Herd have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 7-8 record this season. As for the Bobcats, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-8.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Marshall have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Marshall couldn't quite finish off Texas State when the teams last played back in March of 2023 and fell 71-68. Can Marshall avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Texas State and Marshall both have 1 win in their last 2 games.