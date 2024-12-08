Who's Playing

Rice Owls @ Texas State Bobcats

Current Records: Rice 7-2, Texas State 6-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Rice Owls' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Texas State Bobcats at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Strahan Coliseum. The Owls might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers on Sunday.

Rice's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They managed a 70-66 victory over Iona. The score was all tied up 35-35 at the break, but the Owls were the better team in the second half.

Rice can attribute much of their success to Caden Powell, who went 6 for 8 en route to 14 points plus seven rebounds. Powell's performance made up for a slower match against Hofstra last Friday.

Meanwhile, Texas State had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 8.3 points) and they went ahead and made it four on Wednesday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Patriots 97-49. With that win, the Bobcats brought their scoring average up to 76.8 points per game.

Texas State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Rice's victory bumped their record up to 7-2. As for Texas State, they pushed their record up to 6-3 with the win, which was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Rice has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Rice is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Texas State is a 4.5-point favorite against Rice, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas State has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Rice.