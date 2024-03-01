Who's Playing

Troy Trojans @ Texas State Bobcats

Current Records: Troy 20-10, Texas State 13-17

How To Watch

What to Know

The Troy Trojans' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Texas State Bobcats at 8:15 p.m. ET on March 1st at Strahan Coliseum. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Troy has not done well against the Ragin Cajuns recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. The Trojans walked away with an 87-73 victory over the Ragin Cajuns. Winning is a bit easier when you nail eight more threes than your opponent, as Troy did.

Meanwhile, the Bobcats didn't have too much trouble with the Warhawks at home on Tuesday as they won 73-55. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Texas State.

The Trojans are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 11 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 20-10 record this season. As for the Bobcats, their win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-17.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's game: Troy have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.7 threes per game. It's a different story for Texas State, though, as they've been averaging only 4.6 threes per game. Given Troy's sizable advantage in that area, the Bobcats will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Troy is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep Troy in mind: they have a solid 17-8-1 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Troy is a 3-point favorite against Texas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Troy has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Texas State.