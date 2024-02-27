Who's Playing

UL Monroe Warhawks @ Texas State Bobcats

Current Records: UL Monroe 11-16, Texas State 12-17

How To Watch

What to Know

UL Monroe has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Texas State Bobcats will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Strahan Coliseum. UL Monroe might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, the Warhawks couldn't handle the Trojans and fell 84-78. UL Monroe has struggled against the Trojans recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Texas State had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 68-59 win over the Panthers on Saturday.

The Warhawks' loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-16. As for the Bobcats, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 12-17.

UL Monroe is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

While only Texas State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, Texas State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

Odds

Texas State is a 5-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UL Monroe.