Who's Playing
UL Monroe Warhawks @ Texas State Bobcats
Current Records: UL Monroe 11-16, Texas State 12-17
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas
- Ticket Cost: $29.00
What to Know
UL Monroe has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Texas State Bobcats will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Strahan Coliseum. UL Monroe might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Saturday.
Last Saturday, the Warhawks couldn't handle the Trojans and fell 84-78. UL Monroe has struggled against the Trojans recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.
Meanwhile, Texas State had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 68-59 win over the Panthers on Saturday.
The Warhawks' loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-16. As for the Bobcats, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 12-17.
UL Monroe is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).
While only Texas State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, Texas State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.
Odds
Texas State is a 5-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 134.5 points.
Series History
Texas State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UL Monroe.
- Jan 13, 2024 - Texas State 67 vs. UL Monroe 54
- Jan 14, 2023 - UL Monroe 61 vs. Texas State 58
- Dec 29, 2022 - UL Monroe 57 vs. Texas State 53
- Feb 12, 2022 - Texas State 63 vs. UL Monroe 54
- Jan 13, 2022 - Texas State 80 vs. UL Monroe 56
- Feb 27, 2021 - Texas State 61 vs. UL Monroe 57
- Feb 26, 2021 - Texas State 58 vs. UL Monroe 49
- Jan 23, 2021 - Texas State 69 vs. UL Monroe 63
- Jan 22, 2021 - Texas State 57 vs. UL Monroe 47
- Jan 30, 2020 - Texas State 71 vs. UL Monroe 51