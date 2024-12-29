Who's Playing

UT Arlington Mavericks @ Texas State Bobcats

Current Records: UT Arlington 6-7, Texas State 8-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UT Arlington Mavericks will wrap up 2024 with a road trip to face off against the Texas State Bobcats at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Strahan Coliseum. The Mavericks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.9 points per game this season.

UT Arlington is headed into the game having just suffered their biggest defeat since December 23, 2023 on Saturday. They might have been a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting Liberty an easy 79-56 victory. The match marked the Mavericks' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Despite the loss, UT Arlington had strong showings from Lance Ware, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Raysean Seamster, who went 5 for 8 en route to 10 points plus three steals. Jaden Wells, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from deep.

Even though they lost, UT Arlington smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Liberty only pulled down four.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Texas State, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road last Saturday. They blew past Georgia Southern 83-61 on Saturday. The Bobcats have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 20 points or more this season.

UT Arlington now has a losing record at 6-7. As for Texas State, their win was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 8-4.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's game: UT Arlington has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.7 threes per game. It's a different story for Texas State, though, as they've been averaging only 5.6. Given UT Arlington's sizable advantage in that area, Texas State will need to find a way to close that gap.

UT Arlington came up short against Texas State when the teams last played back in November of 2023, falling 73-66. Can UT Arlington avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Texas State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UT Arlington.