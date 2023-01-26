Who's Playing
Georgia Southern @ Texas State-San Marcos
Current Records: Georgia Southern 12-9; Texas State-San Marcos 10-11
What to Know
The Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Georgia Southern Eagles at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 26 at Strahan Coliseum. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.
The Bobcats came up short against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns on Saturday, falling 60-51.
Meanwhile, Georgia Southern didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Georgia State Panthers on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 58-52 win.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Texas State-San Marcos is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. But bettors beware: they are only 1-5-1 against the spread when favored.
Georgia Southern's victory lifted them to 12-9 while Texas State-San Marcos' defeat dropped them down to 10-11. We'll see if Georgia Southern can repeat their recent success or if Texas State-San Marcos bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.25
Odds
The Bobcats are a slight 2-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Georgia Southern have won five out of their last nine games against Texas State-San Marcos.
- Feb 20, 2020 - Texas State-San Marcos 70 vs. Georgia Southern 55
- Dec 19, 2019 - Georgia Southern 67 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 64
- Jan 26, 2019 - Georgia Southern 74 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 58
- Jan 03, 2019 - Texas State-San Marcos 73 vs. Georgia Southern 70
- Feb 24, 2018 - Georgia Southern 81 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 77
- Jan 25, 2018 - Texas State-San Marcos 62 vs. Georgia Southern 61
- Feb 18, 2017 - Georgia Southern 70 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 67
- Feb 06, 2016 - Georgia Southern 66 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 62
- Dec 30, 2015 - Texas State-San Marcos 80 vs. Georgia Southern 66