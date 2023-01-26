Who's Playing

Georgia Southern @ Texas State-San Marcos

Current Records: Georgia Southern 12-9; Texas State-San Marcos 10-11

What to Know

The Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Georgia Southern Eagles at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 26 at Strahan Coliseum. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

The Bobcats came up short against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns on Saturday, falling 60-51.

Meanwhile, Georgia Southern didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Georgia State Panthers on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 58-52 win.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Texas State-San Marcos is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. But bettors beware: they are only 1-5-1 against the spread when favored.

Georgia Southern's victory lifted them to 12-9 while Texas State-San Marcos' defeat dropped them down to 10-11. We'll see if Georgia Southern can repeat their recent success or if Texas State-San Marcos bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas

Odds

The Bobcats are a slight 2-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Georgia Southern have won five out of their last nine games against Texas State-San Marcos.