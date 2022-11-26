Who's Playing

Hawaii @ Texas State-San Marcos

Current Records: Hawaii 4-1; Texas State-San Marcos 4-2

What to Know

The Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats will take on the Hawaii Warriors on Sunday at George Q. Cannon Activities Center. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just zero points combined.

The Bobcats strolled past the Southern Utah Thunderbirds with points to spare on Friday, taking the contest 78-65.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Hawaii and the Sacramento State Hornets on Friday was still a pretty decisive one as the Warriors wrapped it up with a 74-61 victory.

The wins brought Texas State-San Marcos up to 4-2 and Hawaii to 4-1. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Texas State-San Marcos is stumbling into the game with the 49th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.8 on average. Hawaii's defense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with only 56.6 points allowed per game on average, good for 19th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 a.m. ET

Sunday at 12 a.m. ET Where: George Q. Cannon Activities Center -- Laie, Hawaii

George Q. Cannon Activities Center -- Laie, Hawaii

Series History

Hawaii and Texas State-San Marcos tied in their last contest.