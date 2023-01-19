Who's Playing

Marshall @ Texas State-San Marcos

Current Records: Marshall 15-4; Texas State-San Marcos 10-9

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats are heading back home. The Bobcats and the Marshall Thundering Herd will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Strahan Coliseum. Marshall should still be riding high after a victory, while Texas State-San Marcos will be looking to right the ship.

It was close but no cigar for Texas State-San Marcos as they fell 61-58 to the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Saturday. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Texas State-San Marcos, who fell 57-53 when the teams previously met last month.

Meanwhile, the Old Dominion Monarchs typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Marshall proved too difficult a challenge. The Thundering Herd beat the Monarchs 73-65.

The Bobcats are expected to lose this next one by 6. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Texas State-San Marcos is now 10-9 while Marshall sits at 15-4. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Texas State-San Marcos is 11th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.8 on average. Marshall's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the 21st most points per game in college basketball at 81.6. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.34

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a solid 6-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.