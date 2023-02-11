Who's Playing

Old Dominion @ Texas State-San Marcos

Current Records: Old Dominion 15-10; Texas State-San Marcos 12-14

What to Know

Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats and the Old Dominion Monarchs will face off at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Strahan Coliseum. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

Texas State-San Marcos came out on top in a nail-biter against the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Thursday, sneaking past 66-62.

Speaking of close games: things were close when Old Dominion and the Georgia State Panthers clashed on Thursday, but the Monarchs ultimately edged out the opposition 63-60.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Texas State-San Marcos is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-6-1 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped Texas State-San Marcos to 12-14 and Old Dominion to 15-10. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Bobcats are a slight 1-point favorite against the Monarchs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.