Who's Playing

Sam Houston @ Texas State-San Marcos

Current Records: Sam Houston 8-2; Texas State-San Marcos 6-5

What to Know

The Sam Houston Bearkats are on the road again Saturday and play against the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at Strahan Coliseum. The Bearkats will be strutting in after a win while Texas State-San Marcos will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Sam Houston proved too difficult a challenge. Sam Houston put the hurt on Louisiana-Monroe with a sharp 79-53 victory.

Meanwhile, Texas State-San Marcos was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 71-65 to the Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders.

Sam Houston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Bearkats' win brought them up to 8-2 while the Bobcats' loss pulled them down to 6-5. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Sam Houston enters the contest with only 54.4 points allowed per game on average, good for fifth best in college basketball. Less enviably, Texas State-San Marcos is 42nd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.5 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Texas State-San Marcos.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.90

Odds

The Bearkats are a 4-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearkats as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.