Who's Playing

South Alabama @ Texas State-San Marcos

Current Records: South Alabama 15-14; Texas State-San Marcos 13-16

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. South Alabama and the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Strahan Coliseum. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Jaguars simply couldn't be stopped this past Saturday, as they easily beat the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at home 81-45.

Meanwhile, things were close when Texas State-San Marcos and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers clashed this past Saturday, but the Bobcats ultimately edged out the opposition 78-75.

Barring any buzzer beaters, South Alabama is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

In the teams' previous meeting last month, South Alabama was in the race but had to settle for second with a 64-58 finish. Can they avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Jaguars are a 3-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas State-San Marcos have won seven out of their last ten games against South Alabama.