Who's Playing

Southern Miss @ Texas State-San Marcos

Current Records: Southern Miss 24-6; Texas State-San Marcos 13-17

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at Strahan Coliseum. The contest is expected to be a close one, with the Golden Eagles going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.

Southern Miss was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 69-64 to the Old Dominion Monarchs.

Meanwhile, Texas State-San Marcos came up short against the South Alabama Jaguars on Wednesday, falling 76-67.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Southern Miss won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.