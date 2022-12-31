Who's Playing

Troy @ Texas State-San Marcos

Current Records: Troy 8-6; Texas State-San Marcos 7-7

What to Know

The Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats will stay at home another game and welcome the Troy Trojans at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Strahan Coliseum. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Trojans winning the first 78-63 on the road and Texas State-San Marcos taking the second 66-61.

The Bobcats were close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 57-53 to the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Texas State-San Marcos to swallow was that they had been favored by 11.5 points coming into the matchup.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Troy as they fell 64-60 to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Thursday.

Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Coliseum -- San Marcos, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.51

Odds

The Trojans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Texas State-San Marcos have won six out of their last ten games against Troy.