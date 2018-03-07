Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina odds: Sun Belt Tournament picks from proven computer model

The Sun Belt Tournament opens Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. ET with a first-round game between Texas State and Coastal Carolina, two teams gunning for a surprising postseason run. Coastal Carolina is favored by a point-and-a-half, unchanged from the open.

Last season, the model was an impressive 755-636-20 on A-rated picks, returning $6,529 to any $100 player who followed it. And with the NCAA Tournament just around the corner, the model is heating up, entering the Sun Belt Tournament on a strong 12-6 run on its top-rated college basketball picks.

Now, it has simulated Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina 10,000 times and its picks and projections are in.

We can tell you the computer says Nijal Pearson of Texas State will score 14 points, while Jaylen Shaw and Zac Cuthbertson will pace the Chanticleers with 11 points apiece. But will that strong performance from Shaw and Cuthbertson be enough to lift Coastal Carolina to a win and cover?

The model has taken into account Texas State's (12-17) huge slide down the stretch. The Bobcats have collapsed on their way to nine consecutive losses to close the regular season.

Coastal Carolina (11-17), meanwhile, bounced back with three wins in its final four games to close the regular season on a positive note.

But just because the Chanticleers come into Wednesday's game with momentum doesn't mean that they'll be able to cover the spread against the Bobcats.

Texas State boasts one of the best defenses in the nation, giving up just 65.4 points per game. And the Bobcats have defeated Coastal Carolina in two of their past three meetings overall.

