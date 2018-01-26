Texas Tech coach Chris Beard tore his ACL on sideline

Two months have elapsed since the college basketball season began, and it's fairly common this time of year to see team's announce injuries to important players. The injury bug can bite anyone, the most notable example being No. 1 Villanova losing a key rotation player this week.

However it's not often you see a head coach get bit by it at this juncture -- or at any time, really. But Texas Tech was hit with a doozy this week as its head coach, Chris Beard, announced Thursday that he tore his ACL and was dealing with the injury during the Red Raiders' game against Iowa State last Saturday.

The injury appeared to happen here as his knee just gave out on the sideline. He told reporters on Thursday he didn't want to come off as sounding "soft" to the people of Iowa by breaking the injury news, though.

Chris Beard officially tore his ACL due to this. We wish him a speedy recovery pic.twitter.com/nholX5wTIS — Barstool ISU (@BarstoolISU) January 25, 2018

Texas Tech coach Chris Beard says he has a torn ACL. He was dealing with it during his team's loss in Ames. Wanted reporters to spread the word: "I just don't want the people of Iowa to think I'm a soft person." — Tommy Birch (@TommyBirch) January 25, 2018

Although the Red Raiders fell to Iowa State in Ames last Saturday, Beard was back on the sideline Tuesday as his team took on Oklahoma State and was better than ever. Against the Cowboys, he coached his team out of a 16-point second half deficit to a 75-70 win to improve to 5-3 in Big 12 play this season.

Texas Tech faces South Carolina in the Big 12/SEC challenge on Saturday.