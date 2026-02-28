Big 12 powers clash on Saturday when the No. 4 Iowa State Cyclones host the No. 16 Texas Tech Red Raiders. Iowa State is 24-4 overall and in the mix for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Texas Tech is 21-7 overall, and both teams are 11-4 in the Big 12, tied with Houston and Kansas for second place behind Arizona. Texas Tech, who lost star JT Toppin (ACL) for the season recently, is currently a projected No. 4 seed in the latest CBS Sports bracketology.

Tipoff from James H. Hilton Coliseum is at 4 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The latest Iowa State vs. Texas Tech odds list the Cyclones as 10.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 146.5. Before making any Texas Tech vs. Iowa State picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Paramount+ is the only place to stream this game, plus EVERY UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night live, at no additional cost. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content, including the UEFA Champions League, college basketball, the NFL and Big Ten on CBS and countless movies and shows. Plans start at just $8.99 per month, so sign up right here.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it entered Week 17 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 20-11 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Texas Tech vs. Iowa State 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Iowa State vs. Tech Tech:

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State spread: Iowa State -9.5 Texas Tech vs. Iowa State over/under: 146.5 points Texas Tech vs. Iowa State money line: Iowa State -571, Texas Tech +418 Texas Tech vs. Iowa State picks: See picks at SportsLine Texas Tech vs. Iowa State streaming: Paramount+ (sign up here)

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $75 in fantasy bonus entries when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

Top Texas Tech vs. Iowa State predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (146.5 points). The Red Raiders have been hot offensively in their past two games, averaging 90 points per contest in that span and going Over in both those matchups. This time around, the model is projecting 156 points as the Over hits 73% of the time.

How to make Iowa State vs. Texas Tech picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits 60% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Texas Tech vs. Iowa State, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.