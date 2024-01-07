A civil lawsuit was filed this week by the parents of a minor girl who allege that Texas Tech's leading scorer, Pop Isaacs, sexually assaulted their daughter late last year while the team was on a trip to the Bahamas. The suit, which was reported by ESPN, alleges that the girl was 17 at the time of the incident and that she was intoxicated, thus unable to give consent. It seeks $1 million in damages.

Texas Tech on Friday night responded to the allegations and said it followed proper reporting channels upon learning of the claims. It also added that Isaacs remains in good standing and is expected to continue playing for the team.

"Upon learning of the allegations, the matter was immediately and properly reported to the University's Title IX Office," the statement read. "The Title IX Office and its process are external to and independent from TTU Athletics. The Title IX Office's investigation into the allegations promptly commenced. Athletics reached out to the Title IX Office on two occasions and was informed both times that based upon the information, Pop Isaacs remains in good standing, and there is no reason to withhold him from University activities, including basketball competition."

Isaacs scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Red Raiders to 78-67 victory at No. 20 Texas on Saturday night. He was booed by Longhorn fans when he touched the ball and at one point raised his finger to shush the crowd after making a 3-pointer.

Isaacs was not made available to reporters in Texas Tech's postgame news conference, and first-year Red Raiders coach Grant McCasland would not elaborate on the decision to have him play in the game.

"The statement that was made by the university is the one that I'm going to stand." McCasland said. "We're committed to that"

Texas Tech was in the Battle 4 Atlantis event in the Bahamas at the time of the alleged incident. The suit claims in the early morning of Nov. 25, 2023, Isaacs "intentionally, knowingly and recklessly engaged in unconsented physical, offensive and sexual contact." In the suit, the girl's father also claims to have seen a Texas Tech booster providing alcohol and casino chips for Isaacs and another teammate the same night.

The lawsuit also acknowledges that the girl and a friend had also been drinking before meeting Isaacs and a teammate in their hotel room. Isaacs and the girl went to another room where he allegedly sexually assaulted her, despite attempting to fight him off, according to the suit.