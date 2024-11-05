Who's Playing

Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 0-0, Texas Tech 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Bethune-Cook. Wildcats will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena.

Looking back to last season, Texas Tech had a stellar season and finished 22-9. Similarly, Bethune-Cook. assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 16-15.

Everything came up roses for Texas Tech against Bethune-Cook. in their previous matchup back in November of 2019, as the team secured a 79-44 victory. In that matchup, Texas Tech amassed a halftime lead of 40-19, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Tuesday.

Going forward, the game looks promising for Texas Tech, as the team is favored by a full 28.5 points. They finished last season with a 13-16-1 record against the spread.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 28.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.