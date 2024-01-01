Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Texas Tech and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead N. Alabama 44-27.

Texas Tech entered the matchup having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will N. Alabama step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

N. Alabama Lions @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: N. Alabama 6-7, Texas Tech 10-2

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Texas Tech. They will be playing at home against the N. Alabama Lions at 2:00 p.m. ET on Monday at United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Texas Tech scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. They put a hurting on the Bearkats at home to the tune of 96-60. Considering Texas Tech has won four matches by more than 21 points this season, Thursday's blowout was nothing new.

Among those leading the charge was Pop Isaacs, who scored 28 points. Those 28 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Kerwin Walton, who scored 18 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact N. Alabama found out the hard way last Thursday. They received a tough blow as they fell 83-66 to the Hoosiers. N. Alabama has struggled against Indiana recently, as their game last Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Red Raiders are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-2 record this season. As for the Lions, they now have a losing record at 6-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas Tech have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Alabama struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Texas Tech is a big 18-point favorite against N. Alabama, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Raiders as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.