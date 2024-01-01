Who's Playing

N. Alabama Lions @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: N. Alabama 6-7, Texas Tech 10-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will be playing at home against the N. Alabama Lions at 2:00 p.m. ET on Monday at United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Texas Tech scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. They put a hurting on the Bearkats at home to the tune of 96-60. Considering Texas Tech has won four matches by more than 21 points this season, Thursday's blowout was nothing new.

Among those leading the charge was Pop Isaacs, who scored 28 points. Those 28 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Kerwin Walton, who scored 18 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact N. Alabama found out the hard way last Thursday. They received a tough blow as they fell 83-66 to the Hoosiers. N. Alabama has struggled against Indiana recently, as their game last Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Red Raiders are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-2 record this season. As for the Lions, they now have a losing record at 6-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas Tech have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Alabama struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.