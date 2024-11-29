Who's Playing

N. Colorado Bears @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: N. Colorado 6-2, Texas Tech 5-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Texas Tech is heading back home. They will welcome the N. Colorado Bears at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 88.3 points per game this season.

If N. Colorado heads into halftime all tied up, they better play a good second half: that's when Texas Tech took over last week. Texas Tech came out on top against Syracuse by a score of 79-74 on Friday.

Texas Tech can attribute much of their success to Darrion Williams, who went 9 for 14 en route to 20 points plus six rebounds. JT Toppin was another key player, posting 15 points along with six rebounds and three blocks.

Texas Tech was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Syracuse only racked up eight.

Meanwhile, N. Colorado had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.5 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Tuesday. They steamrolled past the Eagles 92-50. The Bears have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three games by 20 points or more this season.

Texas Tech's win bumped their record up to 5-1. As for N. Colorado, they pushed their record up to 6-2 with the victory, which was their fourth straight at home.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Texas Tech hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 88.3 points per game. However, it's not like N. Colorado struggles in that department as they've been averaging 88.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for Texas Tech against N. Colorado in their previous matchup back in November of 2018, as the squad secured a 93-62 win. Does Texas Tech have another victory up their sleeve, or will N. Colorado turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Texas Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.