Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Texas Tech and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 40-31 lead against Okla. State.

Texas Tech entered the match having won seven straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it eight, or will Okla. State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Okla. State Cowboys @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: Okla. State 8-6, Texas Tech 12-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Okla. State has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Okla. State Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena. Okla. State is expected to lose this one by 8.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Okla. State fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Baylor on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 75-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bears. Okla. State has struggled against Baylor recently, as their match on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Brandon Garrison put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 20 points along with eight rebounds and four blocks. He has been hot recently, having posted two or more blocks the last four times he's played. Less helpful for Okla. State was Bryce Thompson's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Okla. State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Baylor pulled down 16 offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech came tearing into Saturday's contest with six straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 22 points) and they left with even more momentum. They rang in the new year with a 78-67 victory over the Longhorns.

Texas Tech's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Pop Isaacs led the charge by scoring 21 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Warren Washington, who scored 15 points along with three blocks.

The Cowboys' loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-6. As for the Red Raiders, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-2 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Okla. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75 points per game. However, it's not like Texas Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Okla. State skirted past Texas Tech 71-68 when the teams last played back in March of 2023. Does Okla. State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Texas Tech turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Texas Tech is a big 8.5-point favorite against Okla. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Okla. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Texas Tech.