Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Texas Tech and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 37-27 lead against Okla. State.

Texas Tech entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Okla. State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Okla. State Cowboys @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: Okla. State 10-8, Texas Tech 14-4

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Texas Tech. They and the Okla. State Cowboys will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.9 points per game this season.

Okla. State is hoping to do what Cincinnati couldn't on Tuesday: put an end to Texas Tech's winning streak, which now stands at three games. Texas Tech walked away with an 81-71 victory over Cincinnati.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Texas Tech to victory, but perhaps none more so than Christian Anderson, who went 5 for 9 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds and three steals. Anderson had some trouble finding his footing against Arizona last Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was JT Toppin, who went 9 for 15 en route to 20 points plus seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Okla. State came up short against Arizona on Tuesday and fell 92-78.

Despite their defeat, Okla. State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Marchelus Avery, who went 7 for 12 en route to 21 points, was perhaps the best of all. The dominant performance also gave Avery a new career-high in threes (five). Bryce Thompson was another key player, going 7 for 13 en route to 21 points.

Texas Tech pushed their record up to 14-4 with the win, which was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for Okla. State, they have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-8 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Texas Tech has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Okla. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Texas Tech strolled past Okla. State in their previous meeting back in March of 2024 by a score of 75-58. Does Texas Tech have another victory up their sleeve, or will Okla. State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Texas Tech is a big 18.5-point favorite against Okla. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Raiders as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Okla. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Texas Tech.